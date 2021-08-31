+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
+ taxes & licensing
This redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 has one of the nicest cabins and the smoothest ride in the segment, and it boasts excellent max towing and hauling capabilities to boot.
Driving the Hemi V8 engine and six-speed transmission work so well together. Plus, the Ram takes things a step further with confident steering, handling, and braking, too.
Inside, this 2019 Ram 1500 crew cab's interior is a very pleasing place to spend time. It's attractively and intelligently designed, easy to get in and out of, and easy to see out of. More than anything, it's very spacious, especially in the back seat, which offers class-leading legroom.
Powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine that puts out 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
