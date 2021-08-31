Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

42,476 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST 4X4, TOW PACKAGE, BACKUP CAMERA, V8 ENGINE, FOG LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST 4X4, TOW PACKAGE, BACKUP CAMERA, V8 ENGINE, FOG LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 7811502
  2. 7811502
  3. 7811502
  4. 7811502
  5. 7811502
  6. 7811502
  7. 7811502
  8. 7811502
  9. 7811502
  10. 7811502
  11. 7811502
  12. 7811502
  13. 7811502
  14. 7811502
  15. 7811502
  16. 7811502
  17. 7811502
  18. 7811502
  19. 7811502
  20. 7811502
  21. 7811502
  22. 7811502
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7811502
  • Stock #: P38596
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT1KG617765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,476 KM

Vehicle Description

This redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 has one of the nicest cabins and the smoothest ride in the segment, and it boasts excellent max towing and hauling capabilities to boot.

Driving the Hemi V8 engine and six-speed transmission work so well together. Plus, the Ram takes things a step further with confident steering, handling, and braking, too.

Inside, this 2019 Ram 1500 crew cab's interior is a very pleasing place to spend time. It's attractively and intelligently designed, easy to get in and out of, and easy to see out of. More than anything, it's very spacious, especially in the back seat, which offers class-leading legroom.

Powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine that puts out 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

FINANCING AVAILABLE!! All Credit Types Accepted!

Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK.

Or give us a call at: (306) 934-1822

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2017 RAM 1500 ST FOG...
 49,001 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SLT
 87,073 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town &...
 160,150 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory