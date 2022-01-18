$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 8 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8147581

Stock #: T2522A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ignition Orange Clearcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 37,852 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features 32 Gallon Fuel Tank Conventional Spare Tire DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE Add Spray in Bedliner LED BED LIGHTING BLACK SEATS WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM IGNITION ORANGE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal Sport Performance Hood Black Seats SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required) EXPRESS BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Truck Badging Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Body Col... EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5.0" Touchscreen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rear View Da... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) Front Fog Lamps GVWR: 6 900 lbs Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper ... TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) -inc: 17" Aluminum Spare Wheel IGNITION ORANGE CLEARCOAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

