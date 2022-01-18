$50,000 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 7 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

8147587 Stock #: T1622A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 41,770 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Rear underseat compartment storage Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Rear wheelhouse liners Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Single Disc Remote CD Player BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) GVWR: 7 100 LBS WHEELS: 18" X 8" (STD) TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW ALL SEASON LRR (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge BLACK DELUXE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Seat Center Console Parts Module Bucket Seats Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Full Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio Rear Window Defroster Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Glove Box Lamp Po...

