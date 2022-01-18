$50,000+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn/Lone Star
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
41,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8147587
- Stock #: T1622A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,770 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 5.7 V8
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Rear underseat compartment storage
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear wheelhouse liners
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
WHEELS: 18" X 8" (STD)
TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW ALL SEASON LRR (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System 180 Amp Alternator Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge
BLACK DELUXE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Seat Center Console Parts Module Bucket Seats Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Full Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio Rear Window Defroster Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Glove Box Lamp Po...
