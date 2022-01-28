$44,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Max Motors Auto Sales
306-270-0522
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic SPORT
Location
Max Motors Auto Sales
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3
306-270-0522
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8182314
- VIN: 3c6rr7kt7kg729809
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Max Motors Auto Sales
Max Motors Auto Sales
3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3