Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SPORT

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

  1. 8182314
  2. 8182314
  3. 8182314
  4. 8182314
  5. 8182314
  6. 8182314
  7. 8182314
  8. 8182314
  9. 8182314
  10. 8182314
  11. 8182314
  12. 8182314
  13. 8182314
  14. 8182314
  15. 8182314
  16. 8182314
  17. 8182314
  18. 8182314
  19. 8182314
  20. 8182314
  21. 8182314
  22. 8182314
Contact Seller

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8182314
  • VIN: 3c6rr7kt7kg729809

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Max Motors Auto Sales

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 0 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 LIMITE...
 98,720 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 60,567 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Email Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

Call Dealer

306-270-XXXX

(click to show)

306-270-0522

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory