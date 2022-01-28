$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 7 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8186337

8186337 Stock #: 60394

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 60394

Mileage 76,767 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rear wheelhouse liners Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST W/STOP Deployable Bed Step BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting Requires Subscription ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Dual Exhaust w/Black Tips GVWR: 7 100 lbs Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp Overhead LED Lamps REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display Rear Window Defroster Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Integrated Center Stack Radio ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.