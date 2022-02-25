Menu
2019 RAM 1500

90,001 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Classic ST

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

90,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8321325
  • Stock #: P38800
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT0KS580135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

