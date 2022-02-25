$48,000+ tax & licensing
$48,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2019 RAM 1500
Classic Warlock
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$48,000
+ taxes & licensing
48,745KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8353788
- Stock #: J1422A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Flame red ClearCoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 48,745 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Crew Cab Warlock 5.7 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Flame Red Clearcoat
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) Black Powder Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Goodyear Brand Tires Black...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8