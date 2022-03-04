$56,800 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 2 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8604887

8604887 Stock #: 99690

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 45,210 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights POWER RUNNING BOARDS Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Sport Performance Hood Spray-in bedliner TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Rear wheelhouse liners Bluetooth Connection Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Led Headlights 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Front Ventilated Seats Requires Subscription LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Rear Media Hub w/2 ... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Google Android Auto Instrument Cluster Body-Colour Door Handles Rear Wheel Spats Front Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Overhead LED Lamps H...

