Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,923 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Rear underseat compartment storage WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Monotone Paint Rear wheelhouse liners Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Single-Disc Remote CD Player LED BED LIGHTING DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD) TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Season CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Tow Hooks Bright Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps Daylight Opening Mouldings ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 5-Year Sirius... LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Wireless Charging Pad Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Dis...

