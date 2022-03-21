$62,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$62,800
+ taxes & licensing
58,371KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8752742
- Stock #: 99704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,371 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Body-Colour Front Bumper
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate
Requires Subscription
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rear Ventilated Seats Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lan...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dodge City Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3