$49,800 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 2 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8801570

8801570 Stock #: F5943A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 40,293 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Receiver Hitch TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Rear wheelhouse liners Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Electronic locking rear differential BRIGHT WHITE Single-Disc Remote CD Player GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUM SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 800-643-2112 PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low Beam Daytime Running Lights LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone ... BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove B... OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Tires: LT275/65R18C OWL On-/Off-Road Off-Road Decals Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks Wheels: 18" x 8" Alumin... OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Off-Road Decals Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain (DISC) Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks Electronic Locking R... SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Centre Console Parts Module Body-Colour Grille Black Interior Accents Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Door Handles Auto Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror Body-Colour Rear B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.