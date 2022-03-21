$49,800+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Big Horn- 4WD, V8, Heated Seats/Wheel, Nav
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$49,800
- Listing ID: 8801570
- Stock #: F5943A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,293 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Local Trade. One Owner.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Centre Console Parts Module, Body-Colour Grille, Black Interior Accents, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Door Handles, Auto Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-TERRAIN, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 800-643-2112, SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low Beam Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a reliable 1500 today!
Vehicle Features
