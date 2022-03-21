Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

40,293 KM

Details Description Features

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn- 4WD, V8, Heated Seats/Wheel, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn- 4WD, V8, Heated Seats/Wheel, Nav

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 8801570
  2. 8801570
  3. 8801570
  4. 8801570
  5. 8801570
  6. 8801570
  7. 8801570
  8. 8801570
  9. 8801570
  10. 8801570
  11. 8801570
  12. 8801570
  13. 8801570
  14. 8801570
  15. 8801570
  16. 8801570
  17. 8801570
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

40,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8801570
  • Stock #: F5943A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,293 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Local Trade. One Owner.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Centre Console Parts Module, Body-Colour Grille, Black Interior Accents, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Door Handles, Auto Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-TERRAIN, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 800-643-2112, SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low Beam Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a reliable 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Electronic locking rear differential
BRIGHT WHITE
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain
WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM
WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUM
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 800-643-2112
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low Beam Daytime Running Lights LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone ...
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove B...
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Tires: LT275/65R18C OWL On-/Off-Road Off-Road Decals Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks Wheels: 18" x 8" Alumin...
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Off-Road Decals Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain (DISC) Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers Full-Size Spare Tire Tow Hooks Electronic Locking R...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Centre Console Parts Module Body-Colour Grille Black Interior Accents Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Door Handles Auto Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror Body-Colour Rear B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2015 RAM 1500 SLT
 162,362 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan X-Trail
223,444 KM
$8,850 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 68,568 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory