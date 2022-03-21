$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 3 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8951461

8951461 Stock #: TP8670

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 80,312 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Monotone Paint Rear wheelhouse liners Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Wheel to Wheel Side Steps Single Disc Remote CD Player Led Headlights DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM PAINT/POLISHED -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All Season TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL SEASON 33 GALLON FUEL TANK QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) GVWR: 7 100 LBS ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting Requires Subscription BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding Split Recline Seat Center Console Parts Module Full Length Upgraded Floor Console LARAMIE LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp Foam Bottle Inser...

