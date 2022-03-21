$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
80,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8951461
- Stock #: TP8670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,312 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 C/CAB 4X4 5.7 L
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
Single Disc Remote CD Player
Led Headlights
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 20" X 9" PREMIUM PAINT/POLISHED -inc: Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All Season
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL SEASON
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding Split Recline Seat Center Console Parts Module Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
LARAMIE LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp Foam Bottle Inser...
