306-242-0276
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel - 4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Remote Start
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
- Listing ID: 9041863
- Stock #: 22-544A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,977 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2019 Ram 1500 Rebel - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 1500 Rebel, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat, Dark Ruby Red/Black Leather, 115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet, 12" Touchscreen Display, 2 USB Full Function/Charge Only Media Hub, 220 Amp Alternator, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bed Utility Group, Body Color Door Handles, Brake assist, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Overhead airbag, Overhead LED Lamps, Panic alarm, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Pick-Up Box Lighting, Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Heated Fold Away Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Overhead Console, Quick Order Package 25W Rebel, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Rear Window Defroster, Rebel 12A, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Single Disc Remote CD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip.This 1500 Rebel has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Rebel 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic
Vehicle Features
