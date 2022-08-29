Menu
2019 RAM 1500

146,977 KM

Details Description Features

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel - 4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Remote Start

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel - 4X4, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Remote Start

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

146,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9041863
  Stock #: 22-544A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Dark Ruby Red/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,977 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2019 Ram 1500 Rebel - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 1500 Rebel, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat, Dark Ruby Red/Black Leather, 115V Auxiliary Rear Power Outlet, 12" Touchscreen Display, 2 USB Full Function/Charge Only Media Hub, 220 Amp Alternator, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bed Utility Group, Body Color Door Handles, Brake assist, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Overhead airbag, Overhead LED Lamps, Panic alarm, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Pick-Up Box Lighting, Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power driver seat, Power Heated Fold Away Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Overhead Console, Quick Order Package 25W Rebel, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 12 w/Navigation, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Rear Window Defroster, Rebel 12A, Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Single Disc Remote CD Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Traction control, Trailer Brake Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip.This 1500 Rebel has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram Rebel 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear wheelhouse liners
Spray-in bedliner
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Lower Two Tone Paint
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
DARK RUBY RED/BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting
Requires Subscription
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Integrated Centre Stack Radio Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals A/C w/Dual-Zone Automa...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Vinyl Door Trim Panel Body-Colour Door Handles Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamp...
ALPINE LEATHER & SOUND GROUP W/2_W -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12" Display A/C w/Dual-Zone Aut...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

