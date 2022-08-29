Menu
2019 RAM 1500

98,476 KM

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

98,476KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9114409
  • Stock #: 16061A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM0KS690268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16061A
  • Mileage 98,476 KM

Vehicle Description

Available now! Text 306-994-7980 for more information! OBrians Automotive has been serving Saskatchewan for nearly 15 years by offering services such as free delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, a 7-day Exchange Privilege, 132pt Inspection, and additional warranties and insurances are available! Need more reasons to consider OBrians Automotive? Heres a few of the awards weve won recently: 2019-2022 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2019-2022 Consumer Choice Award Winner, 2020-2022 CommunityVotes Best Used Car Dealer (Platinum), AutoTrader - Best Priced Dealer, and Canadian Business Review Board - Best Car Dealer in Saskatoon just to name a few. Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! This Ram 1500 Classic SLT is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ram 1500 Classic SLT is a perfect addition to any home. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
739.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Sliding Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Chrome rear step bumper
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
Electronic Shift
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Remote USB Charging Port
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

