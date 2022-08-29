$CALL+ tax & licensing
306-955-5626
2019 RAM 1500
Classic SLT
Location
O'Brians Automotive
815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4
306-955-5626
- Listing ID: 9114409
- Stock #: 16061A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM0KS690268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16061A
- Mileage 98,476 KM
Vehicle Description
Available now! Text 306-994-7980 for more information! OBrians Automotive has been serving Saskatchewan for nearly 15 years by offering services such as free delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, a 7-day Exchange Privilege, 132pt Inspection, and additional warranties and insurances are available! Need more reasons to consider OBrians Automotive? Heres a few of the awards weve won recently: 2019-2022 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2019-2022 Consumer Choice Award Winner, 2020-2022 CommunityVotes Best Used Car Dealer (Platinum), AutoTrader - Best Priced Dealer, and Canadian Business Review Board - Best Car Dealer in Saskatoon just to name a few. Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 7 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! This Ram 1500 Classic SLT is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ram 1500 Classic SLT is a perfect addition to any home. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs
Vehicle Features
