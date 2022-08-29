$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 4 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: 1C6RR7LM0KS690268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,476 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS glove box Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 739.4 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Sliding Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Tip Start Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Heated Exterior Mirrors Chrome rear step bumper Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Black Exterior Mirrors Active grille shutters Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front GPS Antenna Input Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Electronic Shift Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Remote USB Charging Port 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

