2019 RAM 1500

67,842 KM

Details

$51,800

+ tax & licensing
$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie- Tow Hooks, B/U Cam, Nav, Remote Start

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie- Tow Hooks, B/U Cam, Nav, Remote Start

$51,800

+ taxes & licensing

67,842KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9401746
  Stock #: 99815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,842 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON, SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, REAR UNDERSEAT COMPARTMENT STORAGE, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, USB Mobile Projection, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 12" Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic. This Ram 1500 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Ram 1500 Laramie- Tow Hooks, B/U Cam, Nav, Remote Start *BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Headlamp Bezels, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Sport Performance Hood, Body-Colour Door Handles, Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season, Black Exterior Badging, Wheels: 22" x 9" Polished Aluminum, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, Black Interior Accents, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Body-Colour Grille , POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, MONOTONE PAINT, LED BED LIGHTING, LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Wireless Charging Pad, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Remote Tailgate Release, harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Second-Row Heated Seats, Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS) (STD), FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, DEPLOYABLE BED STEP, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Rear underseat compartment storage
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
LED BED LIGHTING
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
Deployable Bed Step
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Tow Hooks
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 5-Year Sirius...
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Wireless Charging Pad Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Traffic Disassociated Touchscreen Dis...
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Headlamp Bezels Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season Black Exterior Badging Wheels: 22" x 9" Polished Aluminum Black Dual Exha...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

