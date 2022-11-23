$51,800+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Laramie- Tow Hooks, B/U Cam, Nav, Remote Start
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,842 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON, SINGLE-DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, REAR UNDERSEAT COMPARTMENT STORAGE, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, USB Mobile Projection, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 12" Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic. This Ram 1500 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Ram 1500 Laramie- Tow Hooks, B/U Cam, Nav, Remote Start *BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Headlamp Bezels, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Sport Performance Hood, Body-Colour Door Handles, Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season, Black Exterior Badging, Wheels: 22" x 9" Polished Aluminum, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, Black Interior Accents, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Body-Colour Grille , POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, MONOTONE PAINT, LED BED LIGHTING, LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Wireless Charging Pad, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Traffic, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Remote Tailgate Release, harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, Second-Row Heated Seats, Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Single-Disc Remote CD Player, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS) (STD), FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, DEPLOYABLE BED STEP, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
Vehicle Features
