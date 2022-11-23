$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9412156

9412156 Stock #: T15419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat RamBox Cargo Management System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Cross-Traffic Alert DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp 33 GALLON FUEL TANK TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75) GVWR: 7 100 LBS BODY COLOR BUMPER GROUP -inc: body color rear bumper w/step pads body color front bumper TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: trailer brake control power chrome trailer tow mirrors trailer tow mirrors WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISH/PAINTED W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) Deployable Bed Step ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Requires Subscription LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: harman/kardon 19 Speaker Premium Sound Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Ventilated Rear Seats Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Lane Keep A... E-LOCKER REAR AXLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.