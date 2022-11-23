$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
125,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9412156
- Stock #: T15419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 LIMITED CREW CAB 4X4 (144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Cross-Traffic Alert
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
GVWR: 7 100 LBS
BODY COLOR BUMPER GROUP -inc: body color rear bumper w/step pads body color front bumper
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: trailer brake control power chrome trailer tow mirrors trailer tow mirrors
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISH/PAINTED W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
Deployable Bed Step
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge 220 Amp Alternator
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate
Requires Subscription
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: harman/kardon 19 Speaker Premium Sound Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Ventilated Rear Seats Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Lane Keep A...
E-LOCKER REAR AXLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8