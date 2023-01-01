Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

60,666 KM

Details Description Features

$38,000

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
EXPRESS

Location

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

60,666KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10003736
  • Stock #: T55822A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 60,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
LED BED LIGHTING
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
EXPRESS BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE -inc: Black Exterior Truck Badging Black RAM Head Tailgate Badge Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire 4x4 Flat Black Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Semi-Gloss Black Hub Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Body Col...
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5.0" Touchscreen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rear View Da...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK) Front Fog Lamps GVWR: 6 900 lbs Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper ...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK) -inc: 17" Aluminum Spare Wheel

