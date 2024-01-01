$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
97,295KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT0KG730932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 97,295 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
2019 RAM 1500 Classic