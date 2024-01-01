Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

97,295 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 10877418
  2. 10877418
  3. 10877418
  4. 10877418
  5. 10877418
  6. 10877418
  7. 10877418
  8. 10877418
  9. 10877418
  10. 10877418
  11. 10877418
  12. 10877418
  13. 10877418
  14. 10877418
  15. 10877418
  16. 10877418
  17. 10877418
  18. 10877418
  19. 10877418
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,295KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT0KG730932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 97,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 164,518 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 2500 Tradesman for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 RAM 2500 Tradesman 363,052 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer 203,325 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic