2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,921KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # T35123A
- Mileage 139,921 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
Black Tubular Side Steps
BLACK SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5.0" Touchscreen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rear View Da...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Front Fog Lamps GVWR: 6 900 lbs Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
