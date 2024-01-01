Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

139,921 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,921KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # T35123A
  • Mileage 139,921 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
Black Tubular Side Steps
BLACK SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
EXPRESS VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display 5.0" Touchscreen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Rear View Da...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Front Fog Lamps GVWR: 6 900 lbs Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step...

2019 RAM 1500 Classic