2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
176,124KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG5KS666134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 176,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
GVWR: 6 800 LBS (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats Rear Folding Seat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Front Fog Lamps Body Color Front Fascia Body Color Grille Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI/PR/VI/GU For More Info Call 800-643-2112
