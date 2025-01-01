Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

215,009 KM

Details

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express CREW 4WD...NO TICK

Watch This Vehicle
13105364

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express CREW 4WD...NO TICK

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 13105364
  2. 13105364
  3. 13105364
  4. 13105364
  5. 13105364
  6. 13105364
  7. 13105364
  8. 13105364
  9. 13105364
  10. 13105364
  11. 13105364
  12. 13105364
  13. 13105364
  14. 13105364
  15. 13105364
  16. 13105364
  17. 13105364
  18. 13105364
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,009KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT8KS719279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P19279
  • Mileage 215,009 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express CREW 4WD...NO TICK for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express CREW 4WD...NO TICK 215,009 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD 4WD 215,040 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT CREW 4WD 3.5 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT CREW 4WD 3.5 237,093 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2019 RAM 1500 Classic