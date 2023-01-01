Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

136,556 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

ST REALIABLE TRUCK WITH COLOUR MATCH TOPPER

Location

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

136,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9697450
  • Stock #: PP1948
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT7KS611736

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # PP1948
  • Mileage 136,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2019 RAM 1500 ST for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $190B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839 or Jason 306-951-8414

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

