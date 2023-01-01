$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST REALIABLE TRUCK WITH COLOUR MATCH TOPPER
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
136,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9697450
- Stock #: PP1948
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT7KS611736
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 136,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Used 2019 RAM 1500 ST for Sale in Saskatoon. Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments Starting from $190B/W O.A.C Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. Call or Text Fernando 639-4711839 or Jason 306-951-8414
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
