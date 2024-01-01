Menu
2019 RAM 2500

137,504 KM

Details Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,504KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL6KG626330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,504 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

