Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn | 4x4, Crew Cab, 8.0 Box

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn | 4x4, Crew Cab, 8.0 Box

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

  1. 4666812
  2. 4666812
  3. 4666812
  4. 4666812
  5. 4666812
  6. 4666812
Contact Seller

$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,278KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4666812
  • Stock #: 99137
  • VIN: 3C6UR5JL9KG583879
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Back Up Camera, Air Conditioning, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Power Windows and more!CarFax: No Reported Accidents, Low KM, One OwnerWarranty Remaining:Dodge City is a well-established dealership in Saskatoon, having served the Saskatoon area for 40 years! Our award winning dealership carries the largest selection of new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles in Saskatchewan. Plus a wide range of pre-owned vehicles! If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we can track down your perfect vehicle. When it comes to your vehicle financing needs, we work with your financial institution to ensure the best rates and loan security in the industry! At Dodge City we value our customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Just head to 2200 8th St E in Saskatoon and find out why Dodge City is a top-rated Chrysler dealer.** GET YOUR FREE CARFAX REPORT ON OUR WEBSITE - www.dodgecityauto.com **

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Rear wheelhouse liners
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS)
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD)
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Tow Hooks
  • Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake Winter Front Grille Cover To...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2018 RAM 1500 Laramie
 56,139 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 87,060 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 112,224 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic
Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Send A Message