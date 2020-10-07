2019 RAM 2500

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield tow hooks
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Control
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Tow Hooks Diesel Exhaust Brake Fron...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE)
