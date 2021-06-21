2019 RAM 2500

- Listing ID: 7413665
- Stock #: TP8524
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Mileage
27,758 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Single Disc Remote CD Player
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
I/P MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Headlamp filler panels and door handles are black when ordering special low volume paints
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield tow hooks
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body Color Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
CENTER STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air 220 Amp Alternator Tow Hooks Diesel...
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Pwr Convenience Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Spotter & Memory Tra...
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Power Adjustable Pedals w...
