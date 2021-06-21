Menu
2019 RAM 2500

27,758 KM

Details Description Features

$89,000

+ tax & licensing
$89,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Laramie

2019 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$89,000

+ taxes & licensing

27,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7413665
  • Stock #: TP8524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,758 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 LARAMIE MEGA CAB 4X4 (160

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Spray in Bedliner
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Clearance Lamps
220 Amp Alternator
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
I/P MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
WiFi Hotspot
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
LED BED LIGHTING
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Headlamp filler panels and door handles are black when ordering special low volume paints
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield tow hooks
Requires Subscription
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body Color Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
CENTER STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air 220 Amp Alternator Tow Hooks Diesel...
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Pwr Convenience Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Spotter & Memory Tra...
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Power Adjustable Pedals w...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

