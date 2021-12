2019 RAM 2500

$92,000 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 6 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 54,616 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 220 Amp Alternator Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield RamBox Delete 3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD) Cross-Traffic Alert CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA BLACK LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS Requires Subscription TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Leather Wrapped Shift Control BODY COLOR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17 Speaker High Performance Audio CTR Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera Surround View Camera System Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Trailer Reverse Guidance Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air 220 Amp Alternator Diesel Exhaust Br... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE) RamBox Cargo Management System OFF ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off Road Decal Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers Hill Descent Control Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers

