Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2019 RAM 2500
Laramie
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
50,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8280225
- Stock #: T36419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,092 KM
Vehicle Description
2500 Mega Cab Laramie 6.7 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220 Amp Alternator
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Clearance Lamps
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
Led Headlights
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
I/P MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
LED BED LIGHTING
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Headlamp filler panels and door handles are black when ordering special low volume paints
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield tow hooks
Requires Subscription
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body Color Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL SEASON (STD)
CENTER STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air 220 Amp Alternator Tow Hooks Diesel...
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Center Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Pwr Convenience Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Spotter & Memory Tra...
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Power Adjustable Pedals w...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
