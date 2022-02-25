$74,800+ tax & licensing
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2019 RAM 2500
2019 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
26,044KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8319615
- Stock #: 99609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 26,044 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Wagon 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Spray-in bedliner
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
Blue Streak Pearl
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: LED Bed Lighting
LED BED LIGHTING
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 17" X 8" ALUMINUM W/MATTE BLACK POCKETS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 380 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZP -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GREY/BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BENCH W/TREAD PATTERN
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Hands-F...
POWER WAGON LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Remote Start System Universal Garage Door Opener Front Heated Seats Power Adjustable Pedals Heated Steering Wheel Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert Single-Disc Remote CD Player ...
RAMBOX UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Truck Bed Cargo Divider
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3