Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2019 RAM 2500
2019 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
35,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9575200
- Stock #: T55922A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 35,240 KM
Vehicle Description
2500
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
220 Amp Alternator
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
Led Headlights
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK LEATHER TRIM 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Center Hub
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Control
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Power Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Power Adjustable Convex Aux Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE)
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air 220 Amp Alternator Tow Hooks Diesel...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum Black Wheel Center Hub Black Headlamp Bezels Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Tires: L...
LARAMIE LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Foam Bottle Insert (Door Trim Panel) Single Disc Re...
