2019 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
49,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9700042
- Stock #: TP8602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,120 KM
Vehicle Description
2500 Laramie
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220 Amp Alternator
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
Led Headlights
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: LED Bed Lighting
LED BED LIGHTING
CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield tow hooks
Requires Subscription
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body Color Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
RAMBOX UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Truck Bed Cargo Divider
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Control
BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION -inc: Power Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Power Adjustable Convex Aux Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE)
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats High Back Seats #1 Seat Foam Cushion Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air 220 Amp Alternator Tow Hooks Diesel...
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: CTR Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camera Surround View Camera System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Trailer Reverse Guidance
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/...
