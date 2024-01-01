Menu
Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 64 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

2019 RAM 3500

295,000 KM

Tradesman

Tradesman

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

295,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 295,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS (STD)
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
TRADESMAN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry Satin Chrome Interior Door Handles
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK HD VINYL 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" STEEL (STD)
GVWR: 11 000 LBS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP75-LCV) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZA TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP75-LCV)

2019 RAM 3500