$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 RAM 3500
Tradesman
2019 RAM 3500
Tradesman
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
295,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 295,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Tradesman 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS (STD)
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
TRADESMAN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry Satin Chrome Interior Door Handles
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK HD VINYL 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" STEEL (STD)
GVWR: 11 000 LBS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP75-LCV) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZA TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP75-LCV)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 160,986 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 4,800 KM $79,999 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Longhorn 20,305 KM $69,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
Call Dealer
1-888-317-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2019 RAM 3500