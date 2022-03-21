2019 RAM 3500

$92,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 6 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8821163

Stock #: TP8658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 12,667 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive 220 Amp Alternator Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Power Deployable Running Boards TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Single Disc Remote CD Player Led Headlights 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group Auto Level Rear Air Suspension LED BED LIGHTING CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Center Hub Requires Subscription MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Headlamp filler panels and door handles are black when special paint ordered (PX8 P68 P12 P71 P61 P81 PYB P73 P06 P64 PGC PB8 P74 P72 P62 P69 PL1 PGW P63) GVWR: 11 800 LBS BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Ventilated Front Seats Heated Second Row Seats Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Floor Console TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Knob QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE REAR BACKUP ALARM SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum Black Wheel Center Hub Black Headlamp Bezels Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumpe... LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Power Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Power Adjustable ... ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air 220 Amp Alternator GVWR: 11 800 lbs ...

