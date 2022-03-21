$92,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$92,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2019 RAM 3500
2019 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$92,000
+ taxes & licensing
12,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8821163
- Stock #: TP8658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,667 KM
Vehicle Description
3500 Crew Cab Laramie 6.7 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
220 Amp Alternator
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Deployable Running Boards
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
Led Headlights
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
LED BED LIGHTING
CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Black Wheel Center Hub
Requires Subscription
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Headlamp filler panels and door handles are black when special paint ordered (PX8 P68 P12 P71 P61 P81 PYB P73 P06 P64 PGC PB8 P74 P72 P62 P69 PL1 PGW P63)
GVWR: 11 800 LBS
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Ventilated Front Seats Heated Second Row Seats Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: Chrome Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE
REAR BACKUP ALARM
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum Black Wheel Center Hub Black Headlamp Bezels Body Color Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumpe...
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Power Chrome Tow Mirrors w/Convex Spotter & Memory Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Power Adjustable ...
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air 220 Amp Alternator GVWR: 11 800 lbs ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8