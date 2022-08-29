$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2019 RAM 3500
2019 RAM 3500
Tradesman
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
101,589KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9040954
- Stock #: 62558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 101,589 KM
Vehicle Description
3500Base
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Rear wheelhouse liners
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Clearance Lamps
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW AS
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
LED BED LIGHTING
GVWR: 14 000 LBS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air GVWR: 12 300 lbs Current Generation ...
BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Grille Surround Matte Black Mesh w/Chrome Grille Bright Front Bumper
TRADESMAN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Satin Chrome Interior Door Handles For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Rear Power Sliding Window Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW AS Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Steel Argent GVWR: 14 000 lbs Rear Wheelhou...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HA TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: Urethane Shift Knob
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8