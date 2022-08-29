2019 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 5 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9040954

Stock #: 62558

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 101,589 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Rear Window Defroster Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Rear wheelhouse liners Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW AS Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD) LED BED LIGHTING GVWR: 14 000 LBS WHEELS: 17" X 6.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air GVWR: 12 300 lbs Current Generation ... BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Grille Surround Matte Black Mesh w/Chrome Grille Bright Front Bumper TRADESMAN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Satin Chrome Interior Door Handles For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Rear Power Sliding Window Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW AS Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Steel Argent GVWR: 14 000 lbs Rear Wheelhou... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HA TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: Urethane Shift Knob

