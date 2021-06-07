Menu
2019 Subaru Legacy

55,358 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

2019 Subaru Legacy

2019 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Package MINT CONDITION!! LOW KM!! FULLY LOADED - LEATHER, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAM, APPLE CARPLAY AND MORE!!!

2019 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited w/EyeSight Package MINT CONDITION!! LOW KM!! FULLY LOADED - LEATHER, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAM, APPLE CARPLAY AND MORE!!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,358KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7318514
  Stock #: PP1025
  VIN: 4S3BNDN61K3009354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP1025
  • Mileage 55,358 KM

Vehicle Description

INTERNET SPECIAL - CALL/TEXT 639-4711839 FERNANDO
This Vehicle is Eligible for Special Low % Financing O.A.C
Low KM, Loaded with Features such as Heated/Leather Seats, Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay and Much More!!!!

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

