2019 Subaru Outback

82,070 KM

$33,254

+ tax & licensing
$33,254

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Touring - AWD - HEATED SEATS

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$33,254

+ taxes & licensing

82,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10166604
  • Stock #: 303619
  • VIN: 4S4BSDDC8K3303619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 303619
  • Mileage 82,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Infotainment System Package:

8 Inch Infotainment Screen with High-Resolution Capacitive Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto
Starlink Smartphone Integration
Siri Voice Recognition
Dual USB Port
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel-Integrated Controls
SMS Text Messaging Capability
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity with Voice Activation Bluetooth Streaming Audio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio with Advanced Audio Services and Travel Link


Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Moonroof
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails with Cross Bars
Heated Mirrors
17" Alloy Wheels


Driver Assistance:

Blind Spot Monitoring
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
175hp/ 174lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

