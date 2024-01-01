$26,802+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,802
+ taxes & licensing
90,200KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSDAC9K3214033
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 214033
- Mileage 90,200 KM
Vehicle Description
All-Wheel Drive
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
6.5" High-Resolution Touchscreen Display
AM/FM/CD/MP3 4-Speaker Audio System
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
STARLINK Smartphone Integration
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic On/Off Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Multireflector Halogen Fog Lights
Roof Rails w/ Adjustable Cross Bars
Heated Side Mirrors
Drivers Assistance:
X-MODE w/ Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Rear-View Camera
Collision Detection Unlock Function
Cruise Control
Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
2.5L BOXER - 4 Cylinder Engine
175hp/ 174lb-ft. Torque
Lineartronic CVT 6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$26,802
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2019 Subaru Outback