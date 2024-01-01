2019 Subaru Outback

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>All-Wheel Drive<br><br><br>Heated Front Seats<br>10-Way Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support<br>6.5 High-Resolution Touchscreen Display<br>AM/FM/CD/MP3 4-Speaker Audio System<br>Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity & Audio Streaming<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>STARLINK Smartphone Integration<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>Auxiliary & USB Inputs<br>Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column<br>Power Windows<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Side Mirrors<br>Air Conditioning<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Keyless Entry<br>Automatic On/Off Headlights<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Multireflector Halogen Fog Lights<br>Roof Rails w/ Adjustable Cross Bars<br>Heated Side Mirrors<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>X-MODE w/ Hill Descent Control (HDC)<br>Rear-View Camera<br>Collision Detection Unlock Function<br>Cruise Control<br>Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC)<br>Traction Control System (TCS)<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive<br>2.5L BOXER - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>175hp/ 174lb-ft. Torque<br>Lineartronic CVT 6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2019 Subaru Outback

90,200 KM

Details Description Features

$26,802

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5i - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 11075036
  2. 11075036
  3. 11075036
  4. 11075036
  5. 11075036
  6. 11075036
  7. 11075036
  8. 11075036
  9. 11075036
  10. 11075036
  11. 11075036
  12. 11075036
  13. 11075036
  14. 11075036
  15. 11075036
  16. 11075036
  17. 11075036
  18. 11075036
  19. 11075036
  20. 11075036
Contact Seller

$26,802

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,200KM
Used
VIN 4S4BSDAC9K3214033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 214033
  • Mileage 90,200 KM

Vehicle Description

All-Wheel Drive


Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
6.5" High-Resolution Touchscreen Display
AM/FM/CD/MP3 4-Speaker Audio System
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
STARLINK Smartphone Integration
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Side Mirrors
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic On/Off Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Multireflector Halogen Fog Lights
Roof Rails w/ Adjustable Cross Bars
Heated Side Mirrors


Drivers Assistance:

X-MODE w/ Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Rear-View Camera
Collision Detection Unlock Function
Cruise Control
Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)


Performance Features:

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
2.5L BOXER - 4 Cylinder Engine
175hp/ 174lb-ft. Torque
Lineartronic CVT 6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i - AWD - HEATED SEATS - LOCAL VEHICLE 90,200 KM $26,802 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige - AWD - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - BANG & OLUFSEN - NAVIGATION for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Prestige - AWD - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - BANG & OLUFSEN - NAVIGATION 122,370 KM $28,673 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S - PUSH BUTTON IGNITION for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S - PUSH BUTTON IGNITION 170,270 KM $9,345 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,802

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Outback