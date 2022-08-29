Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru WRX

98,366 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru WRX

2019 Subaru WRX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru WRX

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

  1. 9070804
  2. 9070804
  3. 9070804
  4. 9070804
  5. 9070804
  6. 9070804
  7. 9070804
  8. 9070804
  9. 9070804
  10. 9070804
  11. 9070804
  12. 9070804
  13. 9070804
  14. 9070804
  15. 9070804
  16. 9070804
  17. 9070804
  18. 9070804
  19. 9070804
  20. 9070804
  21. 9070804
  22. 9070804
  23. 9070804
  24. 9070804
  25. 9070804
  26. 9070804
  27. 9070804
  28. 9070804
  29. 9070804
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9070804
  • Stock #: 62587

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 62587
  • Mileage 98,366 KM

Vehicle Description

WRX Sport

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2018 Ford F-150
110,768 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Subaru WRX
98,366 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 50,959 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory