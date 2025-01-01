Menu
The 2019 Toyota Camry SE is a sporty and efficient midsize sedan. With its sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, and aggressive front grille, it offers a dynamic driving experience. Inside, the Camry SE includes a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, along with Toyota Safety Sense for added security.

2019 Toyota Camry

92,637 KM

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry

SE

2019 Toyota Camry

SE

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Used
92,637KM
VIN 4T1B11HK9KU791623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KU791623
  • Mileage 92,637 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Toyota Camry SE is a sporty and efficient midsize sedan. With its sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, and aggressive front grille, it offers a dynamic driving experience. Inside, the Camry SE includes a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, along with Toyota Safety Sense for added security. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2019 Toyota Camry