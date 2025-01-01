$27,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Certified
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KU791623
- Mileage 92,637 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Toyota Camry SE is a sporty and efficient midsize sedan. With its sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, and aggressive front grille, it offers a dynamic driving experience. Inside, the Camry SE includes a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, along with Toyota Safety Sense for added security.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
