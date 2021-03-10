2019 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$22,495 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 2 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6794990

6794990 Stock #: P38263C

P38263C VIN: 2T1BURHEXKC236861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P38263C

Mileage 66,217 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.