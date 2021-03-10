Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

66,217 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

LE HEATED SEATS! CRUISE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

66,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6794990
  • Stock #: P38263C
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXKC236861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38263C
  • Mileage 66,217 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an ultra-reliable car which also renowned for safety and fuel efficiency? This 2019 Toyota Corolla is just for you. It has a 1.8L 4 cyl engine mated with a CVT. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Windshield wiper defroster! Lane departure warning! Front Collision warning! Steering wheel audio control! Cruise control! Traction control! Bluetooth- Hand Free calling! Heated front seats! USB & Aux input! Satellite Radio with AM/FM! CD player! Back up camera! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

