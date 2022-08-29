$28,400+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback Keyless Entry, Bucket Seats, Back Up Camera
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$28,400
- Listing ID: 9306430
- Stock #: 4811A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,029 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, 5D Hatchback, 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V ULEV 168hp, CVT, FWD, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Corolla Hatchback Base has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V ULEV 168hp CVT.
Vehicle Features
