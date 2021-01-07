Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

33,901 KM

Details Description Features

$44,400

+ tax & licensing
$44,400

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE-Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, 7 Passenger

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE-Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, 7 Passenger

$44,400

+ taxes & licensing

33,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6487827
  Stock #: 3267A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 33,901 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2019 Toyota Highlander XLE Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L 6-Cylinder, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Leather, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Captain Seats, Heated front seats, Highlander XLE Base Grade, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Highlander XLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota XLE Highlander 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

