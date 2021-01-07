+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One OwnerCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2019 Toyota Highlander XLE - Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L 6-Cylinder, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Leather, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Captain Seats, Heated front seats, Highlander XLE Base Grade, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.This Highlander XLE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota XLE Highlander 3.5L 6-Cylinder 8-Speed Automatic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1