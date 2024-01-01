$40,708+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE - AWD - MOONROOF - NAV - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE - AWD - MOONROOF - NAV - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$40,708
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,823KM
VIN 2T3RWRFVXKW038749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 038749
- Mileage 50,823 KM
Vehicle Description
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Power Moonroof
Heated Front Seats
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Synthetic Leather Door Trim
Chrome Inner Door Handles
Scuff Plates
Push Button Start
4.2" TFT Multi-Information Display
7" Touch Panel Display
Entune 3.0 Audio
Entune App Suite Connect
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay Compatibility
Auxiliary Input Jack
USB Input Ports (x5)
Tilting & Telescoping Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power-Adjustable Foldable Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Smart Key System
Keyless Entry
Power Liftgate
Automatic Parabola Projector LED Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Headlights
Automatic High Beams
Fog Lamps
LED Rear Combination Lamps
Heated Mirrors w/ Integrated Signal Lamps
Roof Rails
Rear Privacy Glass
Grille Shutters
17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Scout GPS Link - Smartphone-Based Navigation
Backup Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Drive Mode Select (EV & ECO Modes)
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Lane Tracing Assist
Star Safety System
Smart-Stop Technology
Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)
Brake Assist (BA)
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
Traction Control (TRAC)
Performance Features:
Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) w/ Intelligence
2.5L Hybrid - 4 Cylinder Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Sealed Nickel-Metal Hydride HV Battery
Fuel Rating:
49MPG in City
45MPG on Highway
47MPG Combined
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2019 Toyota RAV4