<div>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br><br><br>Power Moonroof<br>Heated Front Seats<br>8-Way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support<br>Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>Synthetic Leather Door Trim<br>Chrome Inner Door Handles<br>Scuff Plates<br>Push Button Start<br>4.2 TFT Multi-Information Display<br>7 Touch Panel Display<br>Entune 3.0 Audio<br>Entune App Suite Connect<br>Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming<br>Apple CarPlay Compatibility<br>Auxiliary Input Jack<br>USB Input Ports (x5)<br>Tilting & Telescoping Steering Column<br>Illuminated Entry<br>Power Windows<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power-Adjustable Foldable Mirrors<br>Air Conditioning<br>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Smart Key System<br>Keyless Entry<br>Power Liftgate<br>Automatic Parabola Projector LED Headlamps<br>LED Daytime Running Headlights<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Fog Lamps<br>LED Rear Combination Lamps<br>Heated Mirrors w/ Integrated Signal Lamps<br>Roof Rails<br>Rear Privacy Glass<br>Grille Shutters<br>17 Aluminum Alloy Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Scout GPS Link - Smartphone-Based Navigation<br>Backup Camera<br>Blind Spot Monitor<br>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert<br>Drive Mode Select (EV & ECO Modes)<br>Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>Toyota Safety Sense 2.0<br>Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection<br>Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection<br>Lane Tracing Assist<br>Star Safety System<br>Smart-Stop Technology<br>Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)<br>Brake Assist (BA)<br>Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)<br>Traction Control (TRAC)<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) w/ Intelligence<br>2.5L Hybrid - 4 Cylinder Engine<br>8-Speed Automatic Transmission<br>Sealed Nickel-Metal Hydride HV Battery<br><br><br>Fuel Rating:<br><br>49MPG in City<br>45MPG on Highway<br>47MPG Combined<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2019 Toyota RAV4

50,823 KM

Details Description Features

$40,708

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE - AWD - MOONROOF - NAV - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE - AWD - MOONROOF - NAV - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$40,708

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,823KM
VIN 2T3RWRFVXKW038749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 038749
  • Mileage 50,823 KM

Vehicle Description

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

$40,708

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Toyota RAV4