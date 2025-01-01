$31,964+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - RADAR CRUISE - MOONROOF
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - RADAR CRUISE - MOONROOF
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$31,964
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,830KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV5KW067705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 067705
- Mileage 122,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Regularly Maintained - Great Fuel Economy!
Discover comfort, reliability, and efficiency with this 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection. This accident-free SUV has been regularly maintained and delivers excellent fuel economy, rated at just 8.3L/100km combined. Redesigned for 2019, the RAV4 offers a quiet, refined interior with a comfortable ride, plenty of cargo space, and intuitive controls. Toyotas reputation for dependability shines through in this well-rounded SUV. Inside, you'll find heated seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a power moonroof for added luxury. Safety is a top priority with advanced Toyota Safety Sense features including blind spot monitoring, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, and a pre-collision system. Whether you're commuting or heading out on a road trip, this RAV4 is built to handle it all with confidence. Come take it for a test drive and see why it's one of Canadas most trusted SUVs.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.3L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
- Lane Tracing Assist
- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
- Automatic High Beams
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Smart Key System
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- LED Headlamps & Daytime Running Lights
- LED Rear Combination Lights
- Fog Lamps
- Roof Rails
- Drive Mode Select & Multi-Terrain Select Dials
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Super White
Interior Colour: Black Premium Fabric
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Toyota-Rav4-2019-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
