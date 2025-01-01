Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Accident Free! - Regularly Maintained - Great Fuel Economy!</span><span><br></span><span><br>Discover comfort, reliability, and efficiency with this <b>2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD</b>, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection. This accident-free SUV has been regularly maintained and delivers excellent fuel economy, rated at just 8.3L/100km combined. Redesigned for 2019, the RAV4 offers a quiet, refined interior with a comfortable ride, plenty of cargo space, and intuitive controls. Toyotas reputation for dependability shines through in this well-rounded SUV. Inside, youll find heated seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a power moonroof for added luxury. Safety is a top priority with advanced Toyota Safety Sense features including blind spot monitoring, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, and a pre-collision system. Whether youre commuting or heading out on a road trip, this RAV4 is built to handle it all with confidence. Come take it for a test drive and see why its one of Canadas most trusted SUVs.<br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</span><br><span>- 8.3L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!</span><br><span>- Heated Seats</span><br><span>- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</span><br><span>- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control</span><br><span>- Power Moonroof</span><br><span>- Rearview Camera</span><br><span>- Blind Spot Monitor</span><br><span>- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection</span><br><span>- Lane Tracing Assist</span><br><span>- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection</span><br><span>- Automatic High Beams</span><br><span>- Dual-Zone Climate Control</span><br><span>- Smart Key System</span><br><span>- Power-Adjustable Drivers Seat</span><br><span>- LED Headlamps & Daytime Running Lights</span><br><span>- LED Rear Combination Lights</span><br><span>- Fog Lamps</span><br><span>- Roof Rails</span><br><span>- Drive Mode Select & Multi-Terrain Select Dials</span><br><span>- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br></span><span>Exterior Colour:</span><span> Super White<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Black Premium Fabric</span><span><br></span><span><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Toyota-Rav4-2019-CA.pdf target=_blank><span>https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Toyota-Rav4-2019-CA.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></div>

2019 Toyota RAV4

122,830 KM

Details Description Features

$31,964

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - RADAR CRUISE - MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12879971

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - RADAR CRUISE - MOONROOF

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 12879971
  2. 12879971
  3. 12879971
  4. 12879971
  5. 12879971
  6. 12879971
  7. 12879971
  8. 12879971
  9. 12879971
  10. 12879971
  11. 12879971
Contact Seller

$31,964

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,830KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV5KW067705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 067705
  • Mileage 122,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! - Regularly Maintained - Great Fuel Economy!

Discover comfort, reliability, and efficiency with this 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection. This accident-free SUV has been regularly maintained and delivers excellent fuel economy, rated at just 8.3L/100km combined. Redesigned for 2019, the RAV4 offers a quiet, refined interior with a comfortable ride, plenty of cargo space, and intuitive controls. Toyotas reputation for dependability shines through in this well-rounded SUV. Inside, you'll find heated seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a power moonroof for added luxury. Safety is a top priority with advanced Toyota Safety Sense features including blind spot monitoring, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, and a pre-collision system. Whether you're commuting or heading out on a road trip, this RAV4 is built to handle it all with confidence. Come take it for a test drive and see why it's one of Canadas most trusted SUVs.

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.3L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
- Lane Tracing Assist
- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
- Automatic High Beams
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Smart Key System
- Power-Adjustable Driver's Seat
- LED Headlamps & Daytime Running Lights
- LED Rear Combination Lights
- Fog Lamps
- Roof Rails
- Drive Mode Select & Multi-Terrain Select Dials
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Super White
Interior Colour: Black Premium Fabric

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Toyota-Rav4-2019-CA.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque Autobiography - BLACK DESIGN - ACCIDENT FREE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Land Rover Evoque Autobiography - BLACK DESIGN - ACCIDENT FREE 130,863 KM $25,817 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLT-2 - AWD - LEATHER - SUNROOF - SK VEHICLE for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 GMC Terrain SLT-2 - AWD - LEATHER - SUNROOF - SK VEHICLE 178,877 KM $13,295 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Kia Sedona EX Luxury - REAR DVD - HEATED LEATHER - SUNROOF - SK VAN for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2006 Kia Sedona EX Luxury - REAR DVD - HEATED LEATHER - SUNROOF - SK VAN 219,422 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,964

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2019 Toyota RAV4