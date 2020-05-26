Menu
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE - Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camea, Alloys

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE - Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camea, Alloys

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,072KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5037732
  • Stock #: 2856A
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV0KC021704
Exterior Colour
Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2019 Toyota RAV4 LE Certified.*Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, RAV4 LE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.*This RAV4 LE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota LE RAV4 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 8-Speed Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

