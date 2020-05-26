+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2019 Toyota RAV4 LE Certified.*Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, RAV4 LE, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black, Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Distance pacing cruise control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Knee airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.*This RAV4 LE has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Toyota LE RAV4 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 8-Speed Automatic.
