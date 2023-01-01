Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

66,241 KM

Details Description Features

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE - AWD, B/U Cam, Sunroof, Htd Seats/Steering

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE - AWD, B/U Cam, Sunroof, Htd Seats/Steering

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

66,241KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9551233
  • Stock #: 99868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,241 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Highbeams, Cloth Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Door Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Trip Computer, Intermittent Wipers, Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Front All-Season, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Multi-Zone A/C, Passenger Air Bag, Auxiliary Audio Input, Floor Mats, Rear Defrost, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Wheel Locks, Adaptive Cruise Control, MP3 Player, Rear Head Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, A/C, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Start, Front Head Air Bag, Power Windows, Blind Spot Monitor, Bucket Seats, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Power Liftgate, Child Safety Locks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, LED Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cargo Shade, Power Door Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Air Bag, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Daytime Running Lights, Trip Computer, Climate Control, Fog Lamps, Power Driver Seat, Power Door Locks, Lane Keeping Assist, Keyless Entry, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Spoiler, Traction Control, Power Mirror(s), Back-Up Camera, Driver Vanity Mirror, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Knee Air Bag, Tires - Rear All-Season, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Collision Mitigation, Temporary Spare Tire, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a trustworthy RAV4 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 78,716 KM
$30,800 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 75,159 KM
$44,500 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Murano P...
 49,009 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory