2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE - AWD, B/U Cam, Sunroof, Htd Seats/Steering
$41,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9551233
- Stock #: 99868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,241 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota RAV4 boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Highbeams, Cloth Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Door Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Trip Computer, Intermittent Wipers, Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Front All-Season, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Multi-Zone A/C, Passenger Air Bag, Auxiliary Audio Input, Floor Mats, Rear Defrost, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Wheel Locks, Adaptive Cruise Control, MP3 Player, Rear Head Air Bag, AM/FM Stereo, A/C, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Start, Front Head Air Bag, Power Windows, Blind Spot Monitor, Bucket Seats, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat, Power Liftgate, Child Safety Locks, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, LED Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Cargo Shade, Power Door Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Air Bag, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Daytime Running Lights, Trip Computer, Climate Control, Fog Lamps, Power Driver Seat, Power Door Locks, Lane Keeping Assist, Keyless Entry, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Spoiler, Traction Control, Power Mirror(s), Back-Up Camera, Driver Vanity Mirror, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Knee Air Bag, Tires - Rear All-Season, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Collision Mitigation, Temporary Spare Tire, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a trustworthy RAV4 today!
