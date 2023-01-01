$36,907 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 3 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9929003

9929003 Stock #: 020916

020916 VIN: 2T3B1RFV1KW020916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 020916

Mileage 45,393 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.