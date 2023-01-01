Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

45,393 KM

$36,907

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

LE - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS

LE - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS

Location

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

45,393KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9929003
  • Stock #: 020916
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV1KW020916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 020916
  • Mileage 45,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Windshield Wipers
Privacy Glass
Roof Rails
17" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Terrain Select
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


All Wheel Drive
2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
203hp/ 184lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

