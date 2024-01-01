2019 Toyota Sienna

Menu
<div><span><b>Accident Free - Local Vehicle - Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition<br></b></span><br><b><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span></b><span><br>- 7-Passenger Seating<br>- Heated Seats<br>- Apple CarPlay Compatibility<br>- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>- Rearview Camera<br>- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection<br>- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist<br>- Automatic High Beams<br>- 8-Inch Display Screen<br>- Tri-Zone Climate<br>- Universal Garage Door Opener<br>- Heated Sideview Mirrors<br>- Stowable 3rd-Row Seat<br>- Removable 2nd-Row Seat<br>- 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Toyota-Sienna-2019-CA.pdf target=_blank><span>https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Toyota-Sienna-2019-CA.pdf</span></a><br><span></span><a href=https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Toyota-Sienna-2019-CA.pdf target=_blank></a><br><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><br><span>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span><br></span></div>

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

Used
82,208KM
VIN 5TDZZ3DC2KS007714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - Local Vehicle - Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- 7-Passenger Seating
- Heated Seats
- Apple CarPlay Compatibility
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Rearview Camera
- Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
- Automatic High Beams
- 8-Inch Display Screen
- Tri-Zone Climate
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Stowable 3rd-Row Seat
- Removable 2nd-Row Seat
- 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Toyota-Sienna-2019-CA.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

